Mumbai Police arrested two individuals from Buldhana for sending emails threatening to bomb Deputy CM Eknath Shinde’s car. A technical investigation led to their capture, and they are being brought to Mumbai for further interrogation.

Mumbai Police have apprehended two individuals from Buldhana district in Maharashtra in connection with emails threatening to blow up the car of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, officials confirmed on Friday.

According to PTI reports, the accused have been identified as Mangesh Wayal (35) and Abhay Shingne (22), both residents of Deulgaon Mahi locality in Deulgaon Raja, Buldhana. The police launched an investigation after emails containing the bomb threat were received at Goregaon and J J Marg police stations in Mumbai on Thursday.

Following the receipt of the threats, authorities immediately intensified security measures and initiated a probe to trace the origin of the emails. As per PTI, an FIR was registered at Goregaon police station against an unidentified individual under sections 351(3) (criminal intimidation) and 353(2) (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The Mumbai Crime Branch also stepped in to assist in the investigation, deploying cyber and technical analysis tools to track down the source of the emails. Their probe led them to Buldhana, where the two suspects were traced. A team from the crime branch, with assistance from the local police, arrested the duo.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's vehicle receives bomb threat

An unidentified individual has sent threatening emails to Mumbai Police, JJ Marg Police Station, Mantralaya, and two other locations in Mumbai, warning of an attack on Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s car.

Pravin Munde, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 1, confirmed that bomb threat emails were specifically received by Goregaon Police Station and MRA Marg Police Station earlier today. “Authorities are conducting further investigations and taking necessary action,” he stated.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered at Goregaon Police Station under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Cops register FIR against man for threatening Deputy CM Eknath Shinde

Last month, the police registered an FIR against a 26-year-old in Thane for reportedly threatening to harm Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, an official said, PTI reported.

The search was on for the accused, Hitesh Dhende, a resident of Thane city's Varli Pada, Sri Nagar police station's senior inspector Gulzarilal Fadtare told PTI.

As per the police, in a social media post, the accused used derogatory words against Shinde and further threatened to kill him.

Based on the complaint by an activist of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the police registered the case against the man on Sunday under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 133 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person, otherwise than on grave provocation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 351(1) (criminal intimidation) and 356 (2) (defamation), the official said, PTI reported.

Mumbai school receives bomb threat, police launches probe

In January, a Mumbai school received a bomb threat after which the police and explosive detection team dispatched to probe, the police said.

The bomb threat was received through an email and emergency response teams were dispatched to the school, the official said.

Acting on the information, the police and explosive detection team was rushed to the spot.

Following a safety inspection conducted by the police and bomb squads, Ryan Global School was given the all-clear, a school spokesperson said in an official statement.

A spokesperson for the Ryan Schools said, “The school had received a security threat earlier today. Upon receiving the threat, we immediately activated our emergency protocols to prioritize the safety of our students and staff. Everyone was promptly and safely evacuated from the premises, and local law enforcement along with explosive detection teams arrived swiftly to conduct a thorough investigation. We are deeply grateful to the Mumbai Police and the explosive detection teams for their prompt and professional response. The safety and well-being of our students and staff is our utmost priority at Ryan Group of Schools. We want to reassure parents, students, staff that all necessary precautions are being taken, and we remain committed to maintaining a safe and secure learning environment."