The Mumbai school had received a bomb threat on Thursday after which the police and explosive detection team was dispatched to probe, the police said

Following a safety inspection conducted by the police and bomb squads, Ryan Global School has been given the all-clear, a school spokesperson said in an official statement on Thursday.

It said that the school will resume operating normally from tomorrow (Friday).



A spokesperson for the Ryan Schools said, “The school had received a security threat earlier today. Upon receiving the threat, we immediately activated our emergency protocols to prioritize the safety of our students and staff. Everyone was promptly and safely evacuated from the premises, and local law enforcement along with explosive detection teams arrived swiftly to conduct a thorough investigation. We are deeply grateful to the Mumbai Police and the explosive detection teams for their prompt and professional response. The safety and well-being of our students and staff is our utmost priority at Ryan Group of Schools. We want to reassure parents, students, staff that all necessary precautions are being taken, and we remain committed to maintaining a safe and secure learning environment."

The bomb threat was reportedly received through an email and emergency response teams were dispatched to the school, the officialssaid.

Acting on the information, the police and explosive detection team was rushed to the spot.

"The local law enforcement, along with an explosive detection team dispatched to launch a thorough investigation at the school to ensure the safety of the students and staff," said Mumbai Police.

Earlier last week, Delhi Police cracked down on a series of hoax bomb threats sent to over 400 schools across the national capital and arrested a juvenile responsible for the menacing emails, officials said.

After Police cracked down on the case of a series of hoax bomb threats sent to Delhi schools, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that it is the work of depraved minds to destabilise social harmony and the progress of the nation.

The suspect, a public school student, was identified and apprehended after a thorough technical investigation by the Cyber Cell of the South District police.