The Bandra Police which has been investigating the matter recovered the learner and driving license belonging to the accused which was issued by the authorities in Bangladesh

The recovered license

Listen to this article Saif Ali Khan attack case: Mumbai Police recovers accused's driving license issued in Bangladesh x 00:00

In a major break through to prove that the accused in actor Saif Ali Khan attack case is originally from Bangladesh, the Mumbai Police on Thursday recovered the driving license of the accused that was issues in Bangladesh, an official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bandra Police which has been investigating the matter recovered the learner and driving license belonging to the accused, Shariful Islam, 30, which was issued by the authorities in Bangladesh.

The recovery of the driving license will also help in further investigations and it will be important to prove his original nationality.

The police has also booked the accused in the Saif Ali Khan attack case for allegedly entering India illegally from Bangladesh, officials said on Sunday.

The police had earlier said that Section 3(A) and 6(A) of the Indian Entry Prohibition Act, 1948, as well as Sections 3(1) and 14 of the Foreigners Order, 1946 were added to the FIR after they investigations revealed that the accused is a Bangladesh nation and had being living illegally in India.

Days after attacking Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra West residence, Shehzad, a native of Rajabaria village in Jhalokati district, Bangladesh, was nabbed during a late-night operation in Thane district in Maharashtra, the police had said on Sunday.

The police had formed multiple teams to trace and nab the suspect. Earlier he was seen in CCTV footage using a staircase to reach the actor's house and the footage also showed him using the same staircase to escape after attacking the actor.

He was produced before a magistrate court in Bandra on Sunday that remanded him in police custody for five days.

The attack on Saif Ali Khan had occurred late at night, around 1:30 am on January 16. Shariful Islam had used the stairs and the fire escape duct to reach into the actor's residence. He had initially entered Saif Ali Khan’s younger son, Jehangir's room and upon noticing him in the room, the family’s nanny rushed to protect the child, following a commotion Saif rushed to check in who was then attacked by him with a sharp knife.