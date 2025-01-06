As per the police, in a social media post, the accused used derogatory words against Shinde and further threatened to kill him

Police have registered an FIR against a 26-year-old in Thane for reportedly threatening to harm Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, an official said on Monday, PTI reported.

The search was on for the accused, Hitesh Dhende, a resident of Thane city's Varli Pada, said Sri Nagar police station's senior inspector Gulzarilal Fadtare to PTI.

As per the police, in a social media post, the accused used derogatory words against Shinde and further threatened to kill him.

Based on the complaint by an activist of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the police registered the case against the man on Sunday under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 133 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person, otherwise than on grave provocation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 351(1) (criminal intimidation) and 356 (2) (defamation), the official said, PTI reported.

Kalyan: Raj Thackeray condemns the attack on Marathi family; warns of action

Amid a political row over an attack on Marathi family in Kalyan, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Friday strongly condemned the incident and has warned of action if the state government fails to strongly act in the matter.

A Maharashtra government employee is accused of attacking a Marathi-speaking family at Kalyan in the Thane district of Maharashtra.

The police registered a case against the accused identified as Akhilesh Shukla (48), an employee of the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC), his wife Geeta (45) and others under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 74 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), 189 (2) (3) and (5) (unlawful assembly) and others.

According to police, the attack took place around 8.45 pm on December 18, 2024, and the accused as well as the victims lived on the same floor of a building in Kalyan.

As per the FIR, the victim saw Shukla quarrelling with one of their neighbours over the lighting of an incense stick. The victim asked Shukla to maintain peace and not to abuse and insult the entire Marathi-speaking community.

The accused couple got angry on hearing this and beat up the victim and his wife with the help of eight to ten others. They attacked the male victim using some sharp weapon, iron rod, pipes and wooden sticks and inflicted wounds on his arms, legs and face. The accused also molested his wife and threatened the couple, it added.

In a post on X, Raj Thackeray highlighted that similar incidents have been occurring frequently in recent times.

He claimed that these attacks are not isolated but part of a larger pattern where non-Marathi individuals allegedly target Marathi people to assert dominance.

Raj Thackeray also pointed out the growing presence of anti-Marathi individuals, who are secretly working against the interests of the Marathi community. He warned that if such behaviour continues unchecked, it could lead to disastrous consequences for Marathi people.

He urged Marathi citizens to stay vigilant and not let outsiders undermine their identity and culture.

The MNS chief also criticised the local politicians in Kalyan, including MPs and MLAs, for their lack of action in the matter.

(With PTI inputs)