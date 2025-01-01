In his New Year message, Raj Thackeray reflects on the challenges faced by Maharashtra and his party, urging his supporters to move forward with determination and work towards tangible change, especially on issues of safety and economic hardship.

In a heartfelt New Year message to his supporters and party workers, Raj Thackeray, the leader of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), conveyed his reflections on the past year and the changes that have shaped both his party and the state of Maharashtra. He began by wishing everyone a Happy New Year and expressing that this year held special significance, marking the completion of half a century in this century. According to Thackeray, the changes seen in various spheres of life over the past 25 years are so immense that life seems almost like it belongs to a different era.

माझ्या तमाम महाराष्ट्र सैनिकांना सस्नेह जय महाराष्ट्र,



सर्व प्रथम सर्वांना इंग्रजी नवीन वर्षाच्या शुभेच्छा ! कालगणनेत या वर्षाला एक महत्व आहे , कारण या शतकातील, पाव शतक संपायला आलं. माणसाच्या आयुष्यातल्या जवळपास प्रत्येक क्षेत्रांत इतके प्रचंड बदल झालेत की २५ वर्षांपूर्वीच… pic.twitter.com/T7Wp8WTHra — Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) January 1, 2025

Thackeray highlighted the ups and downs his party has experienced since its inception, noting that despite facing many challenges, MNS has grown and stabilised. Reflecting on these 25 years, he mentioned that while much has changed, certain things have stayed the same. In Mumbai, Maharashtra’s capital, Marathi people still feel insecure, with young men and women struggling to find jobs, while people from other states are being given employment opportunities. Furthermore, he pointed out the reality of caste-based divisions being stirred, often leading to unnecessary conflicts.

The agricultural and working-class communities continue to suffer from rising costs, while at the same time, people only remember the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena when it comes to addressing these issues, but fail to show their support at election time. Despite these challenges, Thackeray encouraged his supporters to move forward with determination, urging them to accept the situation and work towards change.

He spoke about his silence after the November 23, 2024, assembly election results, when he participated in public events without making any political statements. However, he revealed that his reflections on these events are ongoing, and he would soon address them in more detail. He also urged the Maharashtra soldiers (his supporters) to move beyond their grievances. "Post-election, when the situation turned hostile for Marathi people, MNS took a stand. The reality of Marathi people being used only as a voting block has been highlighted. Moreover, the violence against women continues to increase. There is also growing unrest between two Marathi-speaking communities in the state," Thackeray said.

Thackeray appealed to his followers to set aside their personal frustrations and emphasised that the responsibility now lies with them to act. He reiterated his commitment to standing up for the Marathi community and Hindus whenever necessary. "If anyone attacks Marathi people, I will defend them as a Marathi, and if an attack is made on Hindus, I will stand up for them as a Hindu," he stated.

He also expressed the need for concrete action to address the increasing atrocities against women in the state. Thackeray suggested setting up a dedicated helpline at the party office for women to register complaints, with the promise that these would be followed up diligently. If needed, the culprits would face severe consequences. He called for action against hoarding, to ensure that people suffering from rising prices find relief. Thackeray urged his supporters to be a bridge between farmers and consumers and to reopen party offices and branches for the public.

"While social media should be used to promote our work, we must ensure that we are not manipulated by it," Thackeray warned.

In closing, he assured his supporters that he would soon provide more clarity on the direction forward for MNS. Until then, he wished everyone a Happy New Year and urged them to begin the year with renewed zeal and dedication to their work.