Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Rupali Gangulys emotional tribute to late father Ill always be your little girl

Rupali Ganguly's emotional tribute to late father: 'I'll always be your little girl'

Updated on: 16 June,2025 01:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Rupali Ganguly shared a moving note and throwback photo to honour her late father Anil Ganguly, calling him her hero and the strength behind her every step

Rupali Ganguly’s emotional tribute to late father: ‘I’ll always be your little girl’

Pic/X

Rupali Ganguly’s emotional tribute to late father: ‘I’ll always be your little girl’
Prominent television actress Rupali Ganguly said 'I’ll always be your little girl' as she wished her late father on Father's Day. 

Taking to her official X timeline, the 'Anupamaa' actress wrote, "Papa, not a day passes without feeling the ache of your absence, yet your love still wraps around me like a warm embrace. You were my everything, my protector who chased away fears, my teacher who showed me how to stand tall, my cheerleader who believed in me when I couldn’t. I close my eyes and see your smile, hear your laughter, feel your hand guiding me through life’s storms."



"Every choice I make, every dream I chase, carries your lessons and love. Though you’re no longer here, you live in our heart, in the stories we tell, in the strength you gave us. Happy Father’s Day, my forever hero. I miss you more than words can say. I’ll always be your little girl, carrying you with me every step of the way," she added.

The 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' actress also dropped a heart-melting photo with her late father.

Rupali's father Anil Ganguly passed away in 2016 at the age of 82 after battling illness. The director and screenwriter is known for his work in the movies "Kora Kagaz" in 1974, and "Tapasya" in 1975. It might be interesting to know that both the movies bagged the National Award.

Before this, Rupali expressed her grief over the devastating Air India crash.

She took to her X handle and penned, "The visuals of the plane crash in Ahmedabad are heart-wrenching, a heartfelt prayer for the safety of all passengers &amp;amp; Crew members."

Air India Flight AI171 took off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport and crashed soon after.

More than 200 people lost their lives in the unfortunate incident.

