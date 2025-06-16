PIO man dies after assault by Aussie cops

Gaurav Kundi, 42, from Modbury North in Adelaide, died on Thursday after he was hospitalised for an “unrecoverable” brain injury.

Gaurav Kundi. File pic

A 42-year-old Indian-origin man has died days after an Australian police officer allegedly knelt on his neck during an attempted arrest, a media report said on Sunday. Gaurav Kundi, 42, from Modbury North in Adelaide, died on Thursday after he was hospitalised for an “unrecoverable” brain injury.

Police had attempted to arrest Kundi alleging that it witnessed an “altercation” between him and a woman. Video footage of the incident showed Kundi being forced by police while he and his wife, Amritpal Kaur, protested.

Kundi was rushed to the hospital after his condition declined and he “became unresponsive” during the attempted arrest. Police said the couple was allegedly arguing, and a passing patrol reportedly mistook the incident for domestic violence.

