The Election Commission has imposed a ban on political campaigning during the 48-hour silence period ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, with strict penalties for violations

As the Maharashtra Assembly elections approach, the Election Commission has announced the commencement of the silence period from 6 PM today, Monday, November 18, 2024. The 48-hour silence period will continue until the conclusion of voting on November 20, 2024. During this time, all forms of campaigning, including public meetings, rallies, and any events that may influence voters, are strictly prohibited under Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has made it clear that any violations of these regulations could lead to severe penalties, including imprisonment for up to two years, a fine, or both, as stated by the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer. The guidelines are issued to ensure a fair and impartial election process during this crucial period.

In addition, the ECI has emphasised the importance of transparency in election-related content published in print media. All advertisements or election-related content that supports or opposes a political party or candidate must display the name and address of the publisher. The ECI has also directed adherence to Section 171H of the Indian Penal Code, which prohibits unauthorised campaigning, expenditures for campaign materials, and the publication or airing of political advertisements without the explicit consent of the candidate involved.

As part of the election guidelines, all political advertisements in print media during the silence period must receive approval from the Pre-Certification Committee before publication. Similarly, political advertisements on television, cable networks, radio, and social media are strictly prohibited during this time. The Election Commission’s guidelines, issued on August 24, 2023, govern the pre-certification of political advertisements for both print and audio-visual media.

Any breach of these pre-certification rules will result in legal action. Furthermore, any violation, including failure to comply with the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995 or directives from the Supreme Court, will prompt immediate corrective action. The Election Commission has the authority to seize any equipment used in such violations. Non-compliance may also result in contempt of court proceedings.

All television channels, radio stations, cable networks, and social media platforms are now required to ensure that political advertisements are properly certified before they are broadcast. If a platform airs any political ads without certification, it will be held liable for contempt of court and face legal repercussions, as clarified by the Chief Electoral Officer.

(With inputs from Election Commission of India)