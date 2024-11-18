Breaking News
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Dry days begin in Mumbai from Nov 18—Here’s what you need to know

Updated on: 18 November,2024 10:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The sale of liquor will be banned in the city after 6 pm on Monday. The shops will also be expected to be closed on November 19, 20 and 23.

The sale of liquor will be prohibited for four days in India's financial capital, Mumbai ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra Elections 2024.


As per the Election Commission of India, the sale of alcohol is prohibited across Mumbai and other cities in Maharashtra this week, for smooth conduct of polls.


The sale of liquor will be banned in the city after 6 pm on Monday. The shops will also be expected to be closed on November 19, 20 and 23.


Last week, Mumbai along with other cities like Thane and Pune saw a dry day on November 12 on the occasion of Kartik Ekadashi.

Dry days refer to specific days of the year when the sale of alcohol is completely prohibited in a given region, typically during key national, religious or cultural events.

Prohibitions during elections are imposed in places where elections are scheduled to take place, especially on the day of voting and vote counting day to avoid any disruption in the process.

The Election Commission has outlined the following schedule for liquor bans in Mumbai and other cities around the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024:

November 18: The sale of liquor will be banned after 6 pm across Mumbai and other cities.

November 19: A full dry day will be observed in Mumbai, a day before the crucial Maharashtra assembly elections.

November 20: On the day of voting, the sale of liquor will remain prohibited in Mumbai until 6 pm.

November 23: Liquor sales will be banned until 6 pm as the Election Commission announces the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 results.

BMC announces holiday for BMC employees on voting day

Earlier, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had declared a holiday on November 20 for all its employees working with the businesses and offices falling under the BMC limits to allow people to cast their votes.

As per BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, If any person is found violating the order then strict action shall be taken against the employers.

He further clarified that the employees working within BMC limits will not have to face any action or salary deduction if they decide to take a leave on November 20.

Elections to the 288 assembly seats of Maharashtra are scheduled to take place on November 20, while vote counting will take place on November 23.

