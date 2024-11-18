State Assembly elections will be held on November 20. However, since police officers and government employees will be on election duty that day, it would not be possible for them to vote

Representational Image

A total of 6,567 police officers and staff from 10 constituencies in Mumbai cast their postal votes, said an officer.

"The highest number of votes were cast in the Colaba constituency, where 1,879 police personnel voted. Following that, in the Wadala constituency, 1,407 police officers exercised their voting rights through postal ballots," said a police officer.

In this context, the Election Commission provided the facility of postal voting for the police to enable them to cast their votes.

In Malabar Hill, 1,242; in Dharavi, 274; in Sion Koliwada, 324; in Worli, 42; in Byculla, 764; in Mumbadevi, 517; and in Shivadi constituency, 118 police officers and staff cast their postal votes.

Byculla, Malabar Hill, Mumbadevi, Colaba, and Mahim constituencies had a deadline for postal voting for police officers on duty until Saturday.

The postal voting facility was made available in Dharavi constituency only on November 14, while in Shivdi, Wadala, and Worli constituencies, postal voting continued until November 17.