The Election Commission’s Static Surveillance Team checks a van at Lower Parel bridge. Pic/Ashish Raje

In the past month, the highest seizure of cash, liquor, and drugs in connection with the upcoming elections came from Mumbai’s suburbs—Rs 146.61 crore. Mumbai suburbs comprise 26 Assembly constituencies.

Several state and centre enforcement departments seized cash, liquor, drugs, and precious metals worth R546.84 crore from October 15 to November 15. Of this, 44 per cent (worth Rs 244.96 crore) was snared in the Mumbai metropolitan region. The seizure was part of surveillance measures during election season. These amenities—unaccounted-for cash, precious metals, and liquor—are assumed to be intended to influence voters.

According to the data shared by the state Election Commission with mid-day, goods and cash worth Rs 109.47 crore were released after document verification. “We have set up check posts at various places, and also have flying squads,” a state Election Commission official said. As per EC data, contraband material amounting to Rs 244.96 crore was seized from the island city, Mumbai suburbs, Thane and Palghar, of which material worth Rs 80.28 crore was released after verification, while that worth Rs 164.68 crore remains in custody.

The suburbs were the scene of the highest seizure in the state, amounting to Rs 146.61 crore, out of which Rs 86.40 crore remain in custody. Mumbai city, composed of 10 Assembly constituencies, yielded a seizure summing up to Rs 46.60 crore in cash and goods, of which that worth Rs 38.23 crore remains in custody.

From Thane district, Rs 28.58 crore-worth cash and goods were confiscated, of which Rs 21.16 crore remain in custody due to the absence of verification. There are 18 Assembly constituencies in the district. From Palghar, goods and cash to the tune of Rs 21.14 crore were seized, of which those worth Rs 18.87 crore could not be accounted for and remain in EC’s custody. Palghar district is comprised of six Assembly constituencies.

