Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Liquor, drugs, freebies worth Rs 13.26 crore seized in Thane district

Between October 15, when the model code of conduct for Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 came into force, and November 5, authorities in Thane district have seized liquor, drugs and freebies worth Rs 13.26 crore, officials have said, reported news agency PTI.

A total of 209 FIRs have been registered in connection with the seizures, Thane Collector Ashok Shingare said during a review meeting with Special Observer (Expenses) B R Balakrishnan on Wednesday, according to an official statement.

Shingare shared a presentation on key numbers associated with the upcoming polls in the Thane district, which has 72,29,339 voters spread across 18 assembly segments. Of them, 22,82,882 are women and 1,415 are from the third gender category.

The district has 1,72,981 voters in the age group of 18-19 years, 38,149 persons with disabilities eligible to cast their ballots and 56,976 voters above the age of 85.

A total of 30,868 staff will man the election process in the district, Shingare said.

The Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 to the 288-member state assembly will be held on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23.

Amid model code, Mumbai police seize Rs 2.3 crore cash, detain 12 persons

In the run-up to the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024, police have seized Rs 2.3 crore cash from 12 persons at Kalbadevi in south Mumbai, officials said on Friday.

Acting on inputs, a team of Lokmanya Tilak Marg police station and poll officials intercepted a group of people on Thursday night.

While a search led to the discovery of Rs 2.3 crore, the individuals could neither produce any documents linked to the cash nor explain why they were carrying so much money, an official said.

As the model code of conduct for the state elections is in force, surveillance teams formed on the instructions of the Election Commission are checking the movement of potential inducements like cash, liquor, and other items.

After paperwork and questioning, which went on till the early hours of Friday, the money was seized and the 12 persons carrying the cash were detained, he said.

The cash was later handed over to the Income Tax department for further probe, the official added.

(With inputs from PTI)