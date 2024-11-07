Over 200 cops assigned to various police stations across Mumbai are currently on leave

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly election beginning November 20, police officers and security personnel across Mumbai have been asked to remain present for the duty without fail.

Officials aware of the matter said that anyone who remains absent from their duties for extended periods, whether due to illness or other genuine reasons, should be prepared for strict departmental action, with some potentially facing suspension. Officials said that a special police force is essential to maintain smooth operations, particularly during the city’s election period.

Mumbai police stations are already operating with a reduced workforce, necessitating additional forces from outside. It has been observed that many officers and personnel remain absent for extended periods, often citing various reasons, which consistently results in shortages of staff and impacts effective arrangements.

“Over 200 police personnel assigned to various police stations across Mumbai are currently on leave for various reasons, including some who have not reported for duty in over a month. We have sent notices to them to report back immediately,” said a police officer on condition of anonymity.

A similar situation occurred during the Lok Sabha elections. “We are once again facing these issues during the Assembly elections,” added the officer.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Admin) S Jaykumar said that the department has sent notices to police officers and personnel who have remained absent from their duties. So far, around 70 police personnel have rejoined, however, many still remain on leave.

“We have sent notices to around 200 police personnel, out of which 70 have rejoined their duties recently, and we hope the remaining would rejoin soon, otherwise, they would face departmental inquiry and action,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (Admin) S Jaykumar. In the past as well, action was taken against police personnel who remained absent for a long period without valid reasons, with their salaries being stopped. However, after their cases were reviewed, the reasons for their absence—serious illness or other legitimate causes—were uncovered through a departmental inquiry, following which their salaries were subsequently restored.

It has, however, been observed that despite departmental inquiries and actions, some police personnel are still not addressing the matter seriously. As a result, higher authorities have now decided to enforce stricter measures by suspending those involved, said the officer.