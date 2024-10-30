As many as 1,648 complaints of violation of the code of conduct were received on the C-Vigil application from October 15 to 29, out of which 1,646 have been resolved by the Election Commission, the Chief Electoral Officer's office stated

A total of 10,905 nomination papers have been submitted for the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024, representing 7,995 candidates across 288 constituencies, the Chief Electoral Officer's office stated, reported news agency ANI.

The Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 for the 288 seats are scheduled on November 20. The counting of votes will be done on November 23.

The Model Code of Conduct for the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 came into force on October 15, 2024.

The notification for the election was issued on October 22. Tuesday was the last date for filing nomination papers.

These application forms will be scrutinised today. Also, the nomination papers can be withdrawn on 4 November 2024.

Meanwhile, as many as 1,648 complaints of violation of the code of conduct were received on the C-Vigil application from October 15 to 29, out of which 1,646 have been resolved by the Election Commission, the Chief Electoral Officer's office stated, reported ANI.

The C-Vigil App, which helps vigilant citizens to follow the code of conduct, can be downloaded from any app store. Through this app, citizens can register complaints of violations of the code of conduct.

After the complaint is registered, appropriate action is taken after investigation by the concerned team, it said, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, both the ruling Mahayuti alliance as well the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) are gearing up and leaving no stone unturned for the assembly polls.

Mahayuti is the alliance of Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction). While, MVA is the coalition of Shiv Sena (UBT) (Uddhav Thackeray faction), NCP (SCP) (Sharad Pawar faction) and the Congress party.

In a major development on Tuesday, NCP fielded Nawab Malik as the candidate from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar, a seat that is already with the BJP leader Kirit Somaiya.

A new challenge has emerged in front of the Mahayuti alliance after the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) fielded Nawab Malik as its candidate from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar, a seat that is already with the Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya pushing the case of Shiv Sena's Suresh Krishna Patil as the 'official' candidate on the same seat.

Nawab Malik on Tuesday filed his nomination from the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Assembly constituency as an NCP (Ajit Pawar) candidate for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

Notably, the seat is currently held by Samajwadi Party's Abu Azmi, who is the party's state chief.

After filing the nomination, Nawab Malik told ANI, "Today, I filed a nomination from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Vidhan Sabha constituency as an NCP candidate. I had filed the form as an Independent candidate also. But the party has sent the AB form and we submitted it at 2.55 pm and now I am the official candidate of NCP."

Nawab Malik, a two-time MLA from Anushakti Nagar, had earlier announced that he would contest from the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Assembly constituency as an independent candidate after being denied a ticket by the NCP due to pressure by alliance partner BJP.

Sana Malik, daughter of Nawab Malik is contesting from the Anushakti Nagar assembly seat as an NCP candidate (Ajit Pawar).

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.

