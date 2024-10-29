Breaking News

Maharashtra elections: Rs 1.05 crore cash seized from car in Nanded district

Updated on: 29 October,2024 06:23 PM IST  |  Nanded
mid-day online correspondent |

We are verifying the source of the money and where it was being taken. We have also coordinated with the bank," a Nanded police official said on Tuesday

Representational Pic/File



The Nanded Police in Maharashtra on Tuesday seized Rs 1.05 crore cash from a car in Nanded district amid the model code of conduct in place for the state Maharashtra Assemble election 2024 next month, an official said, reported the PTI.


A police team intercepted the four-wheeler at a check post in the Bhagyanagar area of Nanded and found cash in the vehicle, the official said.


"We are verifying the source of the money and where it was being taken. We have also coordinated with the bank," Nanded Superintendent of Police Abinash Kumar.


Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will be held on November 20, and counting of votes will take place on November 23, as per the PTI.

The incident comes days after Mumbai Police had recovered Rs 20 lakh in cash from a car in the Chembur area of the city and had detained at least five people for questioning last week on Friday.

"During a checkpoint in the Chembur area of Mumbai, police discovered Rs 20 lakh in cash from a car. After the cash was recovered, the Tilak Nagar police in Mumbai also contacted the Income Tax Department," a police statement had earlier said.

Following the announcement of election dates in Maharashtra, the model code of conduct has been implemented. Under this code, individuals carrying cash above Rs 50,000 must possess valid documentation, while no paperwork is required for amounts less than that.

In an another incident, the Mumbai Police had seized Rs 1.32 crore cash from five persons in south Mumbai amid the election code of conduct in place for the Maharashtra assembly polls, an official said on Sunday.

According to the police, they received information that five persons were carrying bags with cash at Bhoiwada in Bhuleshwar Bazaar on Saturday, and a trap was laid.

The official said a flying squad deployed by the Election Commission and police brought the five suspects to VP Road police station for further action after the seizure was videographed.

He said the bags contained Rs 1.32 crore, which was handed over to the Income Tax department.

Earlier, the Pune rural police had seized Rs 5 crore in cash from a car amid the model code of conduct in force in Maharashtra for the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024, reported news agency PTI.

The unaccounted cash was seized on Monday evening near Khed-Shivapur plaza on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway during a police nakabandi (on-road checking), the official said.

"A car travelling towards Satara was intercepted during nakabandi. A search led to the seizure of Rs 5 crore cash from the vehicle's four occupants. The money is being counted by police and district election officials. A probe into the source of the cash and other details is underway," the Pune rural police official said.

(with PTI inputs)

