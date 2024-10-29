Shaina NC expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Mahayuti leadership after being fielded as the alliance candidate for the upcoming polls

Shaina NC while filing her nomination

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC on Tuesday filed her nomination papers from the Mumba Devi constituency for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election 2024.

Shaina NC, who was associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has officially joined Shiv Sena.

She was fielded by the Shiv Sena from the Mumbadevi constituency.

She joined Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, just weeks ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

She also offered prayers at the Mumba Devi Temple in Mumbai before filing her nomination for the polls.

Speaking to ANI, Shaina NC stated that she hopes Mumbaikars will give Mahayuti government an another chance.

"I hope Mumbaikars will give the Mahayuti government a chance again so that we can work at the same pace. Ladki Bahini Yojana reached every household and I am confident that all those women will support a woman candidate," Shaina NC said, as per the ANI.

She said that she is committed to the people of Mumbai and will see her candidature as an opportunity to serve Mumbaikars and become their voice.

Shaina NC further said, "I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Mahayuti because I believe this is an opportunity to serve my Mumbaikars and to show that we are here as Pradhan Sewaks in every field. I have been living in South Mumbai all my life and I realise the kind of challenges citizens here have to face, whether it is cluster development, local hygiene, or open spaces," according to the ANI.

"I am committed to the people of Mumbai as I have been for the past 20 years and I will continue to do so under the leadership of CM Eknath Shinde," said Shaina NC.

On Monday, Shiv Sena released the list of 15 candidates for the assembly polls, in which Shaina NC was fielded from Mumbadevi constituency.

The Mumbadevi constituency is a part of the Mumbai Lok Sabha seat and has been represented by Congress' Amin Patel since 2009.

The Maharashtra Assembly election 2024 are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23.

(with ANI inputs)