Narendra Modi. Pic/AFP

PM Modi to launch Jan Aushadhi Kendra at AIIMS in New Delhi on Oct 29

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a new Jan Aushadhi Kendra at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital on Tuesday.



PM Modi will inaugurate this Kendra in the presence of J.P. Nadda, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare.

The new Kendra, spanning an area of 1,724 square feet, aims to provide more than 2,047 quality generic medicines and 300 surgical devices at prices significantly lower than their branded counterparts, the press statement said.

The inauguration of Jan Aushadhi Kendra at AIIMS marks a historic milestone in the relentless efforts of the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) to reshape the healthcare landscape of India.

The main objective of this Kendra will be to provide affordable and quality medicines to the patients visiting AIIMS for the treatment of various ailments.

The available medicines will cover a wide array of therapeutic groups, including cardiovascular health, anti-cancer treatments, anti-diabetics, anti-infectives, antiallergic medications, gastrointestinal solutions, and nutraceuticals.

This initiative will revolutionise healthcare access for thousands of patients each day who flock to AIIMS, New Delhi, each day in search of affordable, high-quality medical solutions.

The establishment of this Jan Aushadhi Kendra represents a monumental leap forward in the government's commitment to ensuring that essential medicines are not just a privilege for the few, but a right for all.

In a bustling medical hub like AIIMS, renowned for its cutting-edge treatments and expert care, this Kendra will serve as a beacon of hope and illuminate the path toward equitable healthcare for all citizens, regardless of their economic background.

At present, more than 14,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras are operating across India, delivering health benefits to nearly one million people every single day.

These Kendras extend their life-saving services into the farthest corners of the nation, reaching the most remote and underserved areas, across 780 districts.

The Indian government is not resting on its laurels; ambitious plans are underway to expand this formidable network to 25,000 Kendras over the next two years.

This visionary expansion will not only enhance the availability of affordable healthcare but will also empower millions of citizens to access the medicines they need, fostering a healthier, more resilient India for generations to come.

This Kendra is not merely an addition to the existing facilities; it stands as a beacon of hope for countless patients seeking affordable treatment options in New Delhi.

By providing a vast array of high-quality generic medicines at prices that are a fraction of branded counterparts, this initiative will serve as an indispensable lifeline for those who have long struggled with the prohibitive costs of healthcare.

It symbolises a transformative shift towards a more inclusive healthcare system, where quality treatment is accessible to all, regardless of socioeconomic status.

This initiative also reaffirms the government's steadfast dedication to promoting health equity, ensuring that no citizen is left behind in the pursuit of quality healthcare.

It embodies the vision of a fairer society where every individual, from urban centres to remote villages, can access essential medicines without financial strain.

The Jan Aushadhi Kendra at AIIMS is a powerful testament to the government's commitment to fostering a healthier nation, empowering individuals with the right to affordable healthcare, and fundamentally transforming the way healthcare is perceived and delivered across India.

