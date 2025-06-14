Breaking News
India abstains on draft resolution demanding ceasefire in Gaza

Updated on: 14 June,2025 10:14 AM IST  |  United Nations
UNGA votes overwhelmingly to adopt resolution which was moved by Spain; 19 nations abstain

India abstains on draft resolution demanding ceasefire in Gaza

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (left) with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PIC/X@narendramodi

India has abstained in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) from a vote on a draft resolution that demanded an “immediate, unconditional and permanent” ceasefire in Gaza.

The 193-member UNGA voted overwhelmingly to adopt the resolution moved by Spain that demanded an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire, to be respected by all parties and recalled its demand for the immediate, dignified and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas and other groups.


India was among the 19 nations that abstained, while 12 nations voted against the resolution, which got 149 votes in favour. Among the nations abstaining were Albania, Cameroon, Ecuador, Ethiopia, Malawi, Panama, South Sudan and Togo.


In the explanation of vote on the resolution titled “Protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations”, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, said the resolution comes against the backdrop of worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza. India is deeply concerned at the deepening humanitarian crisis and condemns the loss of civilian lives, he said.

“Our vote today is in continuation of this in the belief that there is no other way to resolve conflicts but through dialogue and diplomacy. A joint effort should be directed towards bringing the two sides closer together. For these reasons, we would abstain on this resolution.”

The resolution demanded that Israel, the “occupying power”, immediately end the blockade, open all border crossings and ensure that aid reaches the Palestinian civilian population throughout the Gaza Strip.

