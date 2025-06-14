Breaking News
Trump deploys 4000 National Guard troops 700 Marines to LA

Trump deploys 4,000 National Guard troops, 700 Marines to L.A

Updated on: 14 June,2025 10:08 AM IST  |  Austin
Agencies |

Trump has ordered the deployment of roughly 4000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines to Los Angeles.

Protesters confront the police in Los Angeles, on Thursday. Pic/AFP

Protests over federal immigration enforcement raids are expected to flare up, as officials across US cities got ready for major demonstrations against President Donald Trump over the weekend. Trump has ordered the deployment of roughly 4000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines to Los Angeles.

