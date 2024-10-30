Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has fielded candidates on 80 seats, while Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's NCP has nominated 53 contestants for the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 to the 288-member state assembly

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting 148 assembly seats in Maharashtra, the highest among half a dozen major political parties in the ruling and opposition camps, followed by the Congress on 103 as the filing of nominations for the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 ended on Tuesday, reported news agency PTI.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has fielded candidates on 80 seats, while Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's NCP has nominated 53 contestants for the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 to the 288-member state assembly. Five seats were given to other Mahayuti allies while no decision was taken on two segments, reported PTI.

In the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the Congress is contesting 103 seats, followed by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) on 89 and NCP (SP) on 87. Six seats were given to other MVA allies, while there was no clarity on three assembly segments, reported PTI.

Nearly 8,000 candidates, including those from major political parties in ruling and opposition camps, have filed their nominations for the 288 assembly seats, reported PTI.

Filing of nominations by candidates began on October 22 and the process ended on October 29. The verification and scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on October 30 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 4 (till 3 pm).

Polling will take place on November 20 and votes will be counted three days later.

The ruling Mahayuti and the opposition MVA are the main contenders for power.

10,905 nomination papers of 7,995 candidates received as the last day of filing ends

A total of 10,905 nomination papers have been submitted for the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024, representing 7,995 candidates across 288 constituencies, the Chief Electoral Officer's office stated.

Meanwhile, as many as 1,648 complaints of violation of the code of conduct were received on the C-Vigil application from October 15 to 29, out of which 1,646 have been resolved by the Election Commission, the Chief Electoral Officer's office stated.

The C-Vigil App, which helps vigilant citizens to follow the code of conduct, can be downloaded from any app store. Through this app, citizens can register complaints of violations of the code of conduct.

After the complaint is registered, appropriate action is taken after investigation by the concerned team, it said.

(With inputs from PTI)