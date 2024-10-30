Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 20 out of 36 Mumbai seats have nepo candidates

Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: 20 out of 36 Mumbai seats have nepo candidates

Premium

Updated on: 30 October,2024 06:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prajakta Kasale , Ranjeet Jadhav | prajakta.kasale@mid-day.com ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com
Written by: Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

From Bal Thackeray’s grandsons to local bigwigs’ kin like the Gaikwads and Narwekars, city’s Assembly roster is filled with dynasts



Aaditya Thackeray. File pic/Ashish Raje and Amit Thackeray. File pic/Satej Shinde

Key Highlights

  1. More than half of 36 seats in Mumbai have candidates from established political families
  2. Notably, three candidates are related to the Thackeray family
  3. While the eastern suburbs have three such candidates, south Mumbai sees nine

For the upcoming Assembly elections, more than half of the 36 seats in Mumbai have candidates from established political families, with 20 contenders hailing from influential dynasties. Notably, three candidates are related to the Thackeray family. While the eastern suburbs have three such candidates, south Mumbai sees nine, and the western suburbs 8, each with ties to prominent political figures.

