From Bal Thackeray’s grandsons to local bigwigs’ kin like the Gaikwads and Narwekars, city’s Assembly roster is filled with dynasts

Aaditya Thackeray. File pic/Ashish Raje and Amit Thackeray. File pic/Satej Shinde

Key Highlights Share:





More than half of 36 seats in Mumbai have candidates from established political families Notably, three candidates are related to the Thackeray family While the eastern suburbs have three such candidates, south Mumbai sees nine

For the upcoming Assembly elections, more than half of the 36 seats in Mumbai have candidates from established political families, with 20 contenders hailing from influential dynasties. Notably, three candidates are related to the Thackeray family. While the eastern suburbs have three such candidates, south Mumbai sees nine, and the western suburbs 8, each with ties to prominent political figures.