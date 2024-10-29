Mid-day spoke to experts to understand the impact of the split on the voters and how it could sway the upcoming Maharashtra Elections 2024

Supriya Sule, Jayant Patil, Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar

The stage is set for Maharashtra Elections 2024 as the dates are approaching. In the last two years, the political landscape of the state has witnessed major changes with both–Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party–split. Voters have now been put in a predicament as parties have regrouped.