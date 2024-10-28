CM Eknath Shinde's income during the fiscal 2023-24 was Rs 34.81 lakh, down from Rs 61 lakh in 2018-19. The Maharashtra Assembly election will be held on November 20

Pic/CMO

The income of Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Eknath Shinde in 2023-24 dipped by almost 50 per cent when compared to 2018-19, his affidavit for the Maharashtra Assembly election revealed.

CM Shinde submitted his nomination papers for the Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency in Thane for the Maharashtra Assembly election, scheduled to be held on November 20.

Despite the decline in income, the total assets of the CM and his wife have gone up from 11.56 crore in 2019 to Rs 37.68 crore in 2023-24, which is a rise of 225 per cent, news agency PTI said, quoting the affidavit.



His income during the fiscal 2023-24 was Rs 34,81,135, down from Rs 61,00,841 in 2018-19. The previous assembly polls in the state were held in 2019.

In the past five years, the income of the CM's wife has increased from Rs 9,94,096 to Rs 15,83,972, which is a rise of 59 per cent.

CM Shinde and his wife have investments of Rs 1.44 crore and Rs 7.77 crore, respectively, as per the affidavit.

The CM's immovable assets, which include land and flats, are valued at Rs 13.38 crore, while the figure is Rs 15.08 crore for his wife.

He also has liabilities of Rs 5.29 crore. His wife's liabilities stand at Rs 9.99 crore, PTI stated.

Shinde will face off against Shiv Sena (UBT) nominee Kedar Dighe, the nephew of the CM's mentor Anand, from his home turf.

The Maharashtra Assembly election results will be declared on November 23.

