Milind Deora. File Pic/X

Listen to this article Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Milind Deora has no work to show, says Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey x 00:00

Launching a scathing attack against Shiv Sena leader Milind Deora, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey on Monday said that there is nothing he can show and that he was defeated in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, reported news agency ANI.

"...Aaditya Thackeray has a history of 5 years to show (the works which he has done in the past 5 years for Worli.). What history of work do you have to show? Milind ji (Milind Deora), you lost the 2014 Lok Sabha, lost the 2019 Lok Sabha, and disappeared completely from politics to do rehabilitation. Then you took the Rajya Sabha path from the back door," said the Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson, reported ANI.

"Now when Eknath Shinde's so-called Shiv Sena could not find any candidate, on whose head should the blame of defeat be put, then after a lot of thinking and brainstorming you were brought forward... Why should Sandeep Deshpande get himself disgraced alone, two are better than 1. Now Aaditya Thackeray will defeat both Sandeep Deshpande and Milind Deora and then become a minister...." said Anand Dubey hailing Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, reported ANI.

Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Milind Deora expressed his gratitude and welcomed the party's decision to field him as a Mahayuti candidate from the Worli constituency and said that he is committed to understanding the aspirations of every resident of Worli and will ensure their voices are heard by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Taking to his social media handle on X, Shiv Sena leader Milind Deora said, "I agree with Shiv Sena's decision to field me as a Mahayuti candidate from Worli, Mumbai. I will try my best to understand the aspirations of every Worlikar and convey their voice to @mieknathshindeJi."

The Worli constituency will head to a high-profile battle in the elections as Deora will be up against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray.

Milind Deora on October 25 confirmed that he will contest against Aaditya Thackeray.

"Chief Minister @mieknathshinde ji believes that justice for Worli and Worlikars is long overdue. Together, we're paving the way forward and will share our vision soon. It's Worli NOW!," Milind Deora posted on X earlier.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar filed his nomination from the Baramati assembly seat today. His nephew and grandson of Sharad Pawar, Yugendra Pawar, is contesting from the same constituency as the NCP-SP candidate.

Baramati will see another Pawar versus Pawar contest after Supriya Sule, daughter of Sharad Pawar, defeated Sunetra Pawar, wife of Ajit Pawar, during the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.

(With inputs from ANI)