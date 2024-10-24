Apart from lone Sena UBT leader to file nomination, 5 BJP candidates file papers

Aaditya Thackeray (centre) gestures to supporters. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Thackeray Jr's assets jump by Rs 6 crore since 2019

Aaditya Thackeray's assets increased by approximately Rs 6 crore in the past five years and the value of his BMW car decreased from Rs 6.5 lakh in 2019 to Rs 4.21 lakh now. In addition, he has an FIR against him for unlawful assembly and the unauthorised opening of a road for vehicular movement.

Meanwhile, Guardian Minister (Suburbs) Mangal Prabhat Lodha reached a new high in wealth with total assets of Rs 447 crore and Kalidas Kolambkar—eight-time MLA from Naigaon/Wadala—still has less than Rs 8 crore in assets, the lowest among all six candidates who filed nominations on Thursday. Kolambkar, who won for the first time in 1990 and remained undefeated, declared movable assets amounting to Rs 1.22 crore and Rs 6.33 crore in immovable assets.



BJP candidate Mihir Kotecha filed his nomination for Mulund. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

On Thursday, Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray filed his nomination for the Worli seat. He is contesting for the second time. In 2019, as per his affidavit, he had owned assets amounting to Rs 17.6 crore, including Rs 13.02 crore worth of movable assets and Rs 4.67 crore of immovable assets. This time his wealth reached Rs 23.5 crore—a 33 per cent increase.

Though the last time he didn’t have any liabilities, this time he has shown liabilities amounting to Rs 43 lakh against his name, including Rs 17.88 lakh as a rent security deposit (HDFC Bank Ltd) and a rent security deposit of Rs 24.37 lakh (Qwik Supply Chain Pvt Ltd). He also has to pay Rs 1.5 lakh towards GST.

Apart from Aditya, no other candidate from Sena UBT filed their nomination on Thursday, despite the party announcing candidacy for 13 constituencies. On the other hand, out of 14 candidates announced by the BJP so far, five filed nominations on Thursday.