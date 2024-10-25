As notices start flying to suburban schools for not assisting election officials, teachers present their side of the argument

Citizens on poll duty during this year’s Lok Sabha election. File Pic

As election season approaches, tensions are rising in unaided schools, where a large number of teachers have been called for poll duty training. Many educators have received show-cause notices, and some even face FIRs from the district collector’s office, for skipping or refusing to attend these mandatory sessions. Several schools in the suburbs have voiced concerns over the heavy requisitioning of their staff for election duty.

Administrators highlighted the strain election duty places on their institutions ahead of the Diwali break. One of the more notable cases is the Children’s Academy group, which operates three schools in the western suburbs. Of their 450-plus teaching staff, more than 350 have been summoned for election duty.



Rohan Bhatt, Chairman of the Children’s Academy Group of Schools, said, “Many of our teachers did attend the training, but those who didn’t have received show-cause notices. There's still time for some of the remaining training sessions, and I’ve advised them to attend to avoid further issues. However, many teachers are now exploring legal options.”

Bhatt also raised an important question about the rationale behind the large-scale requisitioning of staff from unaided schools for election duty. He, along with other school administrators, is seeking clarity on why such a disproportionate number of educators have been called up for these responsibilities, and what impact this will have on their schools during this critical period.

Meanwhile, teachers have alleged the increasing strain placed on unaided schools as they struggle to balance academic responsibilities with the demands of election duty. A teacher from a well-known unaided school in Borivli has expressed frustration over the repeated requisitioning of the same teaching staff for election duty. Many educators are concerned that this practice, which began during the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year, may set a worrying precedent for future elections, too.

“About 30 teachers from our school have been called for poll duty again, and it’s the same group that was called in April for the Lok Sabha elections,” said the teacher, adding, “Last time, we all attended the training, and while the officials were kind, the working conditions at the venue were poor. This time, most of us decided not to go, fearing we’ll be called for every election from now on.”



A poll booth set up for the 2024 general election. File Pic/Ashish Raje

Another teacher from a school in Powai echoed similar concerns, questioning why unaided schools are being disproportionately targeted for poll duty. “There are so many government offices, agencies, and even other schools. Why are unaided schools being made to send their staff? We strongly oppose this. Yes, we’ve received show-cause notices, but we already have heavy academic and non-academic workloads. Now, on top of that, we’re being asked to attend poll duty training and all this along with missing our Diwali vacations,” the teacher said.

International school

Meanwhile, around 30-35 teachers from JBCN International School at Oshiwara in Andheri also received show-cause notices for failing to attend a training session on Saturday. The notices sought answers within 24 hours as to why the recipients had failed to attend the training session and mentioned that they would be booked if they went unanswered. A teacher from the school told mid-day, “On Saturday, we were to attend the training session, but an inter-school competition was held that day. Because of this, we [teachers] failed to attend the session. We will reply in writing.” Another teacher said, “The school authorities told us to reply individually to the notices. We are not against doing our national duty, but had failed to attend the session due to a school event.”

Official Speak

Rajendra Kshirsagar, collector and district chief election officer of Mumbai Suburban district, said, “We sent notices to school and college teachers as well as government servants who were deployed for election duty and failed to attend training. There will be around 7,574 booths in the Mumbai Suburban area and we require at least 50,000 staffers to conduct the election.

Every time, we get nervous about the possibility of private school teachers and government servants not carrying out election duty. It’s a national duty and their presence is required. We are not targeting anyone. Issuing show-cause notices is to remind them of their job. We are giving them a second chance and if they fail to show up for further training sessions and the election, we will register FIRs against them.”

He added, “Without sufficient manpower, it’s impossible to conduct the election.” Asked about the show-cause notices, Stephen James Tumpane, the principal of JBCN International School, said, “I am not an Indian citizen, so I don’t have any right to comment on this issue. I will inform the trustees of the school about the matter.”

A school official, meanwhile, said, “On the day of the training, we had a pre-planned academic event, where our teachers’ presence was crucial for the safety and security of our learners, our top priority. We have already secured an alternative date for the training of all our faculty, reaffirming our commitment to comply with regulatory requirements and ensuring the safety of our learners.”