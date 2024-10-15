The Election Commission said that the Maharashtra Assembly elections will be held in a single phase and voting will take place on November 20, while the counting will held three days later on November 23

CM Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday expressed confidence that the ruling Mahayuti alliance will retain power in the state by getting a "bigger mandate" in the next month's Maharashtra Assembly election 2024, reported the PTI.

CM Shinde also said that his government made everyone - from women to senior citizens and from farmers to a common man - stakeholders of power through welfare schemes and this will get reflected in the election results.

Talking to reporters, CM Shinde said November 20 - the day when Maharashtra goes to polls - will decide the future of the state.

The Mahayuti government will come to power with a bigger mandate, the CM asserted.

"We are working as a team and (I am) working as a common man," the chief minister said.

"From 'Ladki Bahin' (beloved sisters) to senior citizens, from farmers to common man, we made everyone a stakeholder of power through schemes. We have shown this to Maharashtra. It ranks number one in development, industry, basic infrastructure and welfare schemes. This will reflect in the outcome of the elections," CM Shinde said, as per the PTI.

The chief minister also attacked the opposition for doubting the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and accused them of having double standards.

"We are facing elections by putting a united front on the basis of development," CM Shinde said.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced the schedule for the Maharashtra Assembly election 2024.

Addressing a press conference, the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that the date of issue of Gazette notification is October 22.

The Election Commission said that the Maharashtra Assembly elections will be held in a single phase and voting will take place on November 20, while the counting will held three days later on November 23.

Elections Commission also said that the last date of submission of nomination forms will be on October 29 and the scrutiny will take place on October 30. The last date of the withdrawal of the candidatures will be November 11.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly election, the BJP had won 105 seats and the Congress had won 44.

(with PTI inputs)