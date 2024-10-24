In 2019, as per his affidavit, Aaditya owned Rs. 17.6 crore assets including 13.02 crore movable assets and Rs. 4.67 crore immovable assets

Aaditya Thackeray during a roadshow on Thursday. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Listen to this article Aaditya Thackeray's personal assets increased by 6 crore in five years, says affidavit x 00:00

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray's personal assets increased by 6 crore in five years, according to the affidavit submitted by him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aaditya Thackeray has been nominated by his party from the Worli constituency and he filed his nomination papers on Thursday after holding a roadshow along with senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders.

As per the affidavit submitted to the election commission on Thursday, Aaditya Thackeray has a total wealth of Rs 23.5 crore. His wealth has increased by around six crore in the last five years and he also has a liabilities of Rs. 43 lakhs.

In 2019, as per his affidavit, Aaditya owned Rs. 17.6 crore assets including 13.02 crore movable assets and Rs. 4.67 crore immovable assets.

According to his affidavit filed for the 2024 polls, Aaditya's total wealth reached Rs. 23.5 crore. Though last time he didn’t have any liabilities, this time he has a liabilities of Rs. 43 lakh.

On Thursday, Aaditya Thackeray filed his nomination for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election 2024. He is contesting the election for the second time from the Worli seat.