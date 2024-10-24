Breaking News
Aaditya Thackeray's personal assets increased by 6 crore in five years, says affidavit

Updated on: 24 October,2024 07:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Prajakta Kasale | prajakta.kasale@mid-day.com

In 2019, as per his affidavit, Aaditya owned Rs. 17.6 crore assets including 13.02 crore movable assets and Rs. 4.67 crore immovable assets

Aaditya Thackeray during a roadshow on Thursday. Pic/Anurag Ahire

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray's personal assets increased by 6 crore in five years, according to the affidavit submitted by him.


Aaditya Thackeray has been nominated by his party from the Worli constituency and he filed his nomination papers on Thursday after holding a roadshow along with senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders.


As per the affidavit submitted to the election commission on Thursday, Aaditya Thackeray has a total wealth of Rs 23.5 crore. His wealth has increased by around six crore in the last five years and he also has a liabilities of Rs. 43 lakhs. 


In 2019, as per his affidavit, Aaditya owned Rs. 17.6 crore assets including 13.02 crore movable assets and Rs. 4.67 crore immovable assets.

According to his affidavit filed for the 2024 polls, Aaditya's total wealth reached Rs. 23.5 crore. Though last time he didn’t have any liabilities, this time he has a liabilities of Rs. 43 lakh.

On Thursday, Aaditya Thackeray filed his nomination for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election 2024. He is contesting the election for the second time from the Worli seat.

 

aaditya thackeray shiv sena Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Polls worli mumbai news

