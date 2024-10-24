Breaking News
Maharashtra polls: Seats to be contested will be declared on last day of nomination filing, says Manoj Jarange

Updated on: 24 October,2024 02:18 PM IST  |  Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
mid-day online correspondent |

Multiple candidates from the Maratha community can file their nomination papers, but the decision on from which constituency the election will be fought and the names of candidates will be finalised later, Manoj Jarange said

Manoj Jarange. File Pic

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Thursday said that the final number of seats from where he will field his candidates in the Maharashtra assembly election 2024 will be declared on the last day of the filing of nominations next week, reported the PTI.


As of now, multiple candidates from the Maratha community can file their nomination papers, but the decision on from which constituency the election will be fought and the names of candidates will be finalised later, Jarange said.


Manoj Jarange has been demanding reservation for Marathas under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, along with the enforcement of draft notifications from the Hyderabad, Bombay, and Satara gazettes, which declared the Maratha community as Kunbi, an agrarian group eligible for reservations and benefits under the OBC category.


On Sunday, he announced that he will field Maratha candidates for the assembly elections in constituencies where the community has a strong presence. The Maratha factor is believed to have dented the established political parties in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in Lok Sabha elections 2024.

The filing of nomination forms for the November 20 elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly election 2024 began on October 22 and will continue till October 29.

Speaking to reporters at his native Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district, Jarange said, "As of now, multiple Maratha candidates can file their nomination in each constituency in the state. We will discuss how many seats we will contest, but we will not declare anything today. We want to see their (ruling Mahayuti and opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi) list of candidates first," according to the PTI.

"From our side, nomination forms will be filled in every constituency. In the constituencies that we decide not to contest, all our candidates will withdraw the forms. But in the constituencies where we decided to fight, one candidate will be in the fray. The final number of seats and the names of the constituencies will be declared on the last day of the filing of nominations," he added, as per the PTI.

On Thursday, Jarange is holding district-wise meetings of those who are willing to contest assembly elections.

"A single name will be finalised from our side in each constituency from where we decide to contest, and we expect everyone (from his side) to follow this decision. If they don't do so, they will destroy the dreams of the poor Maratha community," he said.

"We will be fielding candidates from other communities as well. I will work out the formula of winning the polls from 25 to 27 October. I will have a word with other communities, including OBC and Muslim," he added.

(with PTI inputs)

Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections 2024 Manoj Jarange Maharashtra Assembly Polls Maha Vikas Aghadi Mahayuti India news national news

