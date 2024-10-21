Activist Manoj Jarange Patil rallies community support, vows to defeat quota opponents

Manoj Jarange

Listen to this article Maharashtra Elections 2024: Marathas to field poll candidates, target BJP x 00:00

In a significant move that is expected to impact many Assembly constituencies in the state, the Maratha quota protest has decided to field candidates where it has winning prospects, help supporters win elsewhere and defeat those against the community's quota demand.

ADVERTISEMENT

Activist Manoj Jarange Patil announced this stand on Sunday in Antarwali Sarathi in Marathwada, where the community held a public meeting to gauge popular opinion.

Jarange said, per se, he was not in favour of entering the political fray, but he would abide by the majority vote. “Both MVA and Mahayuti are first cousins. They haven't released their list of candidates yet. They are waiting for us,” Jarange said. He said contesting all constituencies would not be feasible.

“We must contest, where we can win. We will not field candidates in the SC and ST segments but support those who support our demand. We will take in writing on stamp paper that they are in favour of our quota demand. Elsewhere, we will do the same and defeat those against us,” he added.