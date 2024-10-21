Breaking News
Mumbai Customs seize over 1.4 kg marijuana at airport, one held
Cyber fraud racket operating from shop in Palghar busted, two held
Baba Siddique murder: Crime Branch intensifies probe, records more statements
Actress held for kidnapping toddler in revenge plot; Palghar cops rescue child
Maharashtra polls: Rajendra Shingne returns to Sharad Pawar-led NCP
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Elections 2024 Marathas to field poll candidates target BJP

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Marathas to field poll candidates, target BJP

Updated on: 21 October,2024 07:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dharmendra Jore | dharmendra.jore@mid-day.com

Top

Activist Manoj Jarange Patil rallies community support, vows to defeat quota opponents

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Marathas to field poll candidates, target BJP

Manoj Jarange

Listen to this article
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Marathas to field poll candidates, target BJP
x
00:00

In a significant move that is expected to impact many Assembly constituencies in the state, the Maratha quota protest has decided to field candidates where it has winning prospects, help supporters win elsewhere and defeat those against the community's quota demand.


Activist Manoj Jarange Patil announced this stand on Sunday in Antarwali Sarathi in Marathwada, where the community held a public meeting to gauge popular opinion.


Jarange said, per se, he was not in favour of entering the political fray, but he would abide by the majority vote. “Both MVA and Mahayuti are first cousins. They haven't released their list of candidates yet. They are waiting for us,” Jarange said. He said contesting all constituencies would not be feasible.


“We must contest, where we can win. We will not field candidates in the SC and ST segments but support those who support our demand. We will take in writing on stamp paper that they are in favour of our quota demand. Elsewhere, we will do the same and defeat those against us,” he added.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

marathwada Manoj Jarange Maharashtra Assembly Polls mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK