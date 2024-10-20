Breaking News
Maharashtra Assembly election: Will announce a candidate where we can win, says Manoj Jarange Patil

Updated on: 20 October,2024 10:17 PM IST  |  Jalna
Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil announced on Sunday, October 20, that his organisation, Maratha Kranti Morcha, will declare candidates for certain constituencies in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election. He stated that any other candidates willing to support their demands in writing will also receive the community's backing.


"I believe we will field candidates in seats where we have a good chance of winning. In constituencies where SC-ST candidates are contesting, regardless of the party, we will not put forward a candidate and instead support them. In areas where we can't win, we will back a candidate who provides written assurance on bond paper that they support our demands," he said during a speech in Antarvali village in Jalna district.


Jarange emphasised that no matter the political decisions made, the agitation for their community’s rights will continue. "Whatever decision we make regarding candidate support, our agitation will not cease. Regardless of what happens in the elections, I want your promise that you will keep our movement alive until our demands are met."


According to news agency ANI, the Maratha activist also said that he personally does not prefer to go into politics but values the inputs from his community. "While I personally don’t wish to participate in the elections or enter politics, I am not the ultimate decision-maker — my community is what matters. I only wish to ensure that there is unity among us regarding whether to support candidates or oppose those who do not back our cause."

The demand for Maratha reservation has long been championed by Jarange and his supporters, who have organised numerous rallies, peace marches, and hunger strikes, urging the government to classify Marathas as Kunbis and include them in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, ANI reported.

On February 20, the Maharashtra Assembly passed the Maratha quota bill, granting a 10 per cent reservation to the community in government jobs and educational institutions. However, similar measures in the past have been overturned by the Supreme Court for exceeding the 50 per cent reservation cap, ANI reported.

The Maharashtra Assembly election will held in a single phase on November 20 and the results will be announced three days later. The Bharatiya Janata Party, which is in power in the state with the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) announced its first list of 99 candidates on Sunday, October 20.

(With ANI inputs)

