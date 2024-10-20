Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to fight from Nagpur South West constituency, state party chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule to contest from Kamthi. Speaker Rahul Narwekar and minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha given tickets for Maharashtra Assembly election from south Mumbai. Ashish Shelar has again got the ticket for the Bandra West seat

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its first set of names for the Maharashtra Assembly election, which will be held on November 20.

Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis to fight from Nagpur SouthWest constitutency, state party chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule to contest from Kamthi.

BJP has put out 14 names for the constituencies in Mumbai in its first list for the Maharashtra Assembly election.

Speaker Rahul Narwekar will fight from Colaba while minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha has been given ticket for the Maharashtra Assembly election for Malabar Hill. The other heavyweights from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) include Ganesh Naik from Airoli, Mihir Kotecha (Mulund), Atul Bhatkalkar (Kandivali East), former minister Vidya Thakur (Goregaon), and Ameet Satam (Andheri West). While Ashish Shelar has retained the ticket for the Bandra West seat, his brother Vinod will be fighting from Malad.

The party has not declared names for the Versova and Borivali seats in Mumbai.

Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan's daughter Shreejaya will make her electoral debut from the Bhokar seat in Nanded.

Check the full list here:

Maharashtra to vote in a single phase on 20th November. Counting of votes on 23rd November.



