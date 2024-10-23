Breaking News
Updated on: 23 October,2024 07:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Discussions are still on for the remaining seats. We have amicably arrived at a consensus on 270 seats. MVA stands united to defeat the Mahayuti govt, Sanjay Raut said

Sanjay Raut. File Pic/Atul Kamble

Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Wednesday announced to contest 85 seats each in Maharashtra assembly election 2024 even as deliberations to seal a final seat-sharing pact are still underway, reported the PTI.


The MVA consists of Congress, NCP (SP), and Shiv Sena (UBT).


Addressing a press conference, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said that the consensus has been reached on 270 out of total 288 seats for the November 20 elections.


"We will include Samajwadi Party, PWP, CPI(M), CPI, and AAP. Discussions are still on for the remaining seats. We have amicably arrived at a consensus on 270 seats. MVA stands united to defeat the Mahayuti government," Sanjay Raut said, reported the PTI.

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole said, "We've decided that Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) and Shiv Sena (UBT) will contest on 85 seats each and on remaining 18 seats, we will have talks with our alliance parties including Samajwadi Party and by tomorrow they will be cleared. We are contesting the elections as Maha Vikas Aghadi and we will form the government," the ANI reported.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said the rest of the seats will be left for smaller parties.

Earlier, the Congress leaders on Wednesday met NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar to break MVA seat-sharing deadlock, reported the PTI.

The hectic last minute parleys among Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies to finalize seat-sharing for the Maharashtra Assembly election 2024 continued on Wednesday with Sharad Pawar playing the role of a mediator in resolving differences between the constituents.

The Congress, NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) are constituents of the opposition bloc MVA.

According to the PTI, the Leader of Opposition in the assembly Vijay Wadettiwar of the Congress, MPCC president Nana Patole and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Balasaheb Thorat met Sharad Pawar at YB Chavan Centre in south Mumbai as part of efforts to iron out differences among MVA constituents for the allocation of seats ahead of the November 20 polls for the 288-member house.

(with PTI and ANI inputs)

