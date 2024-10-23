Priyanka Gandhi said that she considers it an honour to be chosen to represent the people of Wayanad

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra filed her nomination on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Priyanka Gandhi files nomination Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, says has 35 years experience in politics x 00:00

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday marked her electoral debut by filing her nomination for the upcoming Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, saying that she has 35 years of experience in the political arena beginning from the age of 17 years when she campaigned for her late father Rajiv Gandhi in 1989.

Addressing a massive gathering at Kalpetta ahead of filing nominations for the November 13 bypoll, she said that in the 35 years since then, she has campaigned for her mother, Sonia Gandhi, her brother Rahul Gandhi and other party colleagues.

Her statement comes a day after BJP's Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll candidate Navya Haridas said she was more experienced in representing people than Priyanka.

Congress Parliamentary party president Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and other senior party leaders were present on the dais during Priyanka's speech.

During her public address, Priyanka also said that she considers it an honour to be chosen to represent the people of Wayanad.

She also said that she was deeply touched by the courage shown by people of Wayanad at the time of landslides that hit the district.

Rahul Gandhi also spoke at the event where he said that once his sister wins, the people of Wayanad will have two MPs, including himself, to represent them in Parliament.

"I will be the unofficial MP of the people of Wayanad," said Rahul, who represented the Wayanad LS constituency from 2019 to 2024.

The by-election for Wayanad LS seat became necessary after Rahul Gandhi, who won the Lok Sabha polls from there and Rae Bareli constituency this year, decided to vacate Wayanad.

He urged the people of Wayanad to take care of his sister Priyanka and vote her for Parliament.

Kharge, who also spoke at the event, said that Priyanka is in Wayanad not just to file her nomination, but as a relentless champion for the people of the hill district. "Bless her, and she will deliver the results," he said.

After their public address, Priyanka left for the collectorate where she filed her nomination papers in the presence of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Kharge and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal.

Priyanka would be contesting against LDF's Sathyan Mokeri and BJP's Navya Haridas.

Voting in Wayanad will be held on November 13.

