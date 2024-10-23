Priyanka Gandhi's nomination for the Wayanad by-election has generated significant excitement among Congress leaders in Kerala. Party members express optimism about her potential impact, likening the moment to a historic event for both Wayanad and the state.

Priyanka Gandhi's nomination filing for the upcoming by-election in Wayanad has sparked enthusiasm within the Congress party in Kerala. Party leaders expressed their excitement, calling this moment a historic one for both Wayanad and Kerala.



Jebi Mather, a Congress MP, shared her joy, saying the entire state is filled with energy. "The whole energy that you see is something we all have been waiting for. We always wanted Priyanka Gandhi to contest and be in the Lok Sabha, but we never expected it would happen here. There’s enthusiasm all over, with energy reverberating across Wayanad," she stated. Mather also said, "It’s double luck for Wayanad and Kerala, as it will be written in golden letters—Priyanka Gandhi, Member of Lok Sabha, Wayanad."



Congress MP Kishori Lal Sharma echoed the excitement. He described it as a significant moment for the Congress party, likening the atmosphere in Wayanad to what was seen in Amethi and Rae Bareli, strongholds of the Gandhi family. Sharma said, “Priyanka ji is not new to politics; she’s been active for a long time. When a big leader arrives in a state, it always has an impact.”



Pramod Tiwari, another Congress leader, lauded Priyanka Gandhi's talent, describing her as an "extraordinary" individual. "Today is an important day for Priyanka Ji, but it’s an even bigger day for the Parliament of India. I have worked with her in Uttar Pradesh and witnessed her courage, bravery, and her ability to speak truthfully in parliamentary language,” said Tiwari.



According to ANI, the Wayanad seat was vacated by Rahul Gandhi, who retained his Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency. Priyanka Gandhi will face off against Navya Haridas from the BJP, a two-time councillor from Kozhikode, and the Left Democratic Front’s candidate, Sathyan Mokeri. If Priyanka wins, she will become the third member of the Gandhi family to enter Parliament.



Priyanka Gandhi previously managed the political affairs of Amethi and Rae Bareli, traditional Gandhi family strongholds, before officially entering active politics. Her role as a strategist has been significant for the Congress party, and her candidacy in Wayanad is seen as a major political development.



The Wayanad by-election is scheduled for November 13. If elected, Priyanka Gandhi will be expected to bring her political acumen and leadership to the Parliament, marking another chapter in the legacy of the Gandhi family in Indian politics.

(With inputs from ANI)