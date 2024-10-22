Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will file her nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll on Wednesday. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will be present during the filing of papers

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll: Can't imagine a better representative than Priyanka, says Rahul Gandhi x 00:00

A day before Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra files nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he cannot imagine a better representative for the constituency than his sister.

ADVERTISEMENT

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will file her nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll on Wednesday. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will be present during the filing of papers.

"The people of Wayanad hold a special place in my heart, and I can't imagine a better representative for them than my sister, Priyanka Gandhi," Rahul Gandhi said in a post in X on Tuesday.

The people of Wayanad hold a special place in my heart, and I can’t imagine a better representative for them than my sister, @priyankagandhi.



I’m confident she will be a passionate champion of Wayanad’s needs and a powerful voice in Parliament.



Join us tomorrow, 23rd October,… pic.twitter.com/Pe4GVUhGXL — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 22, 2024

"I'm confident she will be a passionate champion of Wayanad's needs and a powerful voice in Parliament," he added.

Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi will also lead a roadshow from Kalpetta New Bus Stand at 11 AM before filing her nomination before the district collector at 12 noon.

Urging people to join them, Gandhi said, "Together, let's ensure Wayanad continues to be represented with love."

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who has been the Congress general secretary for a few years now, will make her electoral debut from the Wayanad seat, a constituency earlier represented by Rahul Gandhi.

Priyanka Gandhi meets Kharge

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday met party chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi to discuss campaign strategies as she prepares to file nomination for the by-elections in Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency.

After the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the bypoll, Congress declared Gandhi's candidature for the Waynad seat as part of the United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala.

The Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll is scheduled to be held on November 13. Along with this, the election commission announced by-elections in 47 assembly seats across 15 states.

If Priyanka Gandhi wins from Waynad, she will be the third person from the Gandhi family to enter Parliament.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had retained the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh and vacated the Wayanad seat, paving the way for his sister to make her electoral debut.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is contesting against Navya Haridas, a candidate fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Left Democratic Front's (LDF) candidate Sathyan Mokeri. Haridas is a two-time Kozhikode Corporation Councillor.

(With inputs from Agencies)