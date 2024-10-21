Rahul Gandhi condemned the recent terror attack in Gagangeer, Jammu and Kashmir, that killed several, including migrant labourers. He called it a "cowardly and unforgivable crime" and expressed his condolences to the victims' families.

File Pic

Listen to this article Rahul Gandhi denounces Gagangeer terror attack as “cowardly and unforgivable” x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Rahul Gandhi called the Gagangeer terror attack a "cowardly crime." The attack killed two migrant labourers and injured others. Officials condemned the act and promised justice for the victims.

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir, which tragically resulted in the deaths of several individuals, including a doctor and migrant labourers.



Describing the attack as “a very cowardly and unforgivable crime,” Gandhi extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved families and expressed hope for the swift recovery of the injured. He stated, “This audacity of terrorists will never be able to break the order of construction in Jammu and Kashmir or the faith of the people. The whole country stands united in this fight against terrorism.”



According to officials, the terror attack occurred in the Gagangeer area of Ganderbal district on Sunday evening, claiming the lives of at least two labourers. Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, also condemned the heinous act against civilians, vowing that those responsible would not go unpunished. “I strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack on civilians in Gagangeer. I assure the people that those behind this despicable act will not go unpunished. We have given full freedom to J&K Police, Army, and security forces,” the Lieutenant Governor’s office stated on X, ANI reported.



Chief Minister Omar Abdullah echoed the condemnation, labelling the attack a “dastardly and cowardly” act against non-local labourers. He lamented the incident, saying, “Very sad news of a dastardly and cowardly attack on non-local labourers at Gagangeer in the Sonamarg region. These people were working on a key infrastructure project in the area. Two have been killed, and two to three more have been injured in this militant attack. I strongly condemn this attack on unarmed innocent people and send my condolences to their loved ones.”



Abdullah also noted that the casualty figures were not yet confirmed, as some of the injured were referred to SKIMS in Srinagar for treatment. “The casualty figure from the Gagangeer attack is not final as there are a number of injured labourers, both local and non-local. I pray that the injured make a full recovery, as the more seriously injured are being referred to SKIMS,” he added.



In response to the attack, Inspector General of Kashmir Zone Police, VK Birdi, arrived at the scene in Gagangeer. The Kashmir Zone Police confirmed that the area has been cordoned off. “#Terror incident in Gagangeer, #Ganderbal. Area cordoned off by security forces. Further details shall follow,” they posted on X.



Former Chief Minister and chairman of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party, Ghulam Nabi Azad, also condemned the killings, describing them as “an act against humanity.” He stated, “I strongly condemn the killing of two non-local innocent labourers in the Gagangeer area in Ganderbal, Kashmir. This is the third killing in the last three days—an act against humanity. The enemies of peace must be dealt with firmly. My condolences to their families and prayers for the injured!” according to ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

(With inputs from ANI)