Rahul Gandhi claimed that the restoration of the statehood is the biggest issue of J&K people.

File Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Will be your voice in parliament, says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to people of J&K x 00:00

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha promised on Monday to be the voice of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, reiterating the Congress party's commitment to restore J&K's statehood by pressurizing the BJP-ruled Centre, PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Whenever you need me, you just have to give me an order and I will be present before you. I will raise your issues in Parliament. You know the special relationship I have with you. I do not have to even mention it," Gandhi told an election rally in the Zainakote area on the city's outskirts.

"I will be your voice in parliament," he told the gathering, PTI reported.

Gandhi claimed that the restoration of the statehood is the biggest issue of J&K people. "We guarantee that it will be restored. If the BJP does not give it you (after elections), we will ensure that it is restored." he said.

The Congress leader said that demoting the status of J&K into a Union Territory was an injustice to the people there.

"Your democratic right has been snatched by downgrading the state into a UT," he said, as cited by PTI.

Referring to the now discontinued watch factory, located at the stone's throw from the venue of the rally, Gandhi said the BJP governement has closed down many such factories across the country.

He charged that the Modi government was favoring the nation's top 25 businessmen at the expense of the common people.

"For 25 people, he waived Rs 16 lakh crore loan. They do not waive off loans of poor, farmers, labourers, students, and women," he said, as cited by PTI.

"They brought a flawed GST, and effected demonestisation and forced the closure of small and medium businesses. The result has been that the youths of the country including J-K are not getting jobs. They may have college and university degrees, but they are not getting jobs. This is the gift of Narendra Modi. This is his politics," he said.

As per PTI, Taking a jab at PM Modi's monthly radio show 'Mann ki Baat', Rahul Gandhi claimed that Modi makes long and "meaningless" speeches, but is unwilling to deal with the country's issues.

"He only talks about his Mann Ki baat and not Kaam ki baat. Kaam ki baat is to give jobs and vision to the youth, reduce and restore statehood to J-K. No one is listening to your Mann ki Baat (anymore)," Gandhi said at the rally.