Breaking News
Maharashtra Police launches dedicated helpline numbers for women safety
Polling stations in Mumbai to be increased for upcoming polls: BMC
MVA expected give Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) more seats
Mumbai University postpones senate elections just a day before voting
Mumbai: Woman duped of Rs 3.37 lakh after meeting man on dating app
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Row over NCP room allocation in Parliament Lok Sabha Secretariat says room for Sharad Pawar

Row over NCP room allocation in Parliament; Lok Sabha Secretariat says room for Sharad Pawar

Updated on: 21 September,2024 02:05 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) Amid controversy over the allocation of a room in the Parliament House complex to the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, the Lok Sabha Secretariat has clarified that it was meant for the faction headed by Sharad Pawar.

Row over NCP room allocation in Parliament; Lok Sabha Secretariat says room for Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar/PTI

Listen to this article
Row over NCP room allocation in Parliament; Lok Sabha Secretariat says room for Sharad Pawar
x
00:00

Amid controversy over the allocation of a room in the Parliament House complex to the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, the Lok Sabha Secretariat explained that the room was intended for the group led by Sharad Pawar.


On September 11, the Lok Sabha Secretariat's Estate and Heritage Management branch published a list of smaller parties assigned chambers in Parliament House and Samvidhan Sadan (the former Parliament Building). According to the roster, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has been given Room 126-D in Samvidhan Sadan, reported PTI. 



According to the report, however, this generated controversy in Maharashtra, where elections are approaching, because the Sharad Pawar-led NCP has more MPs than Ajit Pawar's side. The Lok Sabha Secretariat responded by issuing a clarification the next day, stating that the space was allotted to NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar).


The Sharad Pawar side has eight Lok Sabha MPs, while Ajit Pawar has only one. In the Rajya Sabha, Sharad Pawar's party has two seats, while the NCP has three, the news agency report added.

Reportedly, furthermore, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) were assigned adjacent apartments in Samvidhan Sadan. Shiv Sena (UBT) was awarded the room formerly occupied by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which currently has only one Rajya Sabha member.

Other parties allocated rooms include the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), a crucial BJP partner, and the Janata Dal (U), a member of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), with its national party status, was also assigned a chamber in Samvidhan Sadan.

These room allocations will be in place for the tenure of the 18 Lok Sabha, which was formed in June following the parliamentary elections. Rooms are assigned based on each party's representation in Parliament, allowing for meetings and other activities, the report added.

NCP vs NCP

The split in NCP happened in 2023 when Ajit Pawar, the nephew of NCP founder Sharad Pawar, rebelled against his uncle Sharad Pawar's leadership and founded his faction inside the party. This move was viewed as a huge setback for the NCP, which had been a dominant force in Maharashtra politics for decades.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) later accepted Ajit Pawar's group as the original NCP, causing a formal split within the party. The Sharad Pawar-led faction was forced to change its name to the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar). The schism has significant implications for Maharashtra politics. Both factions are vying for power and influence within the state.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

PTI delhi nationalist congress party India news sharad pawar ajit pawar mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK