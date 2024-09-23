Sanjay Raut remarked that the BJP is using "use and throw" policy & advised Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to be wary since his faction could be the next target.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has said that the BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena are deliberately attempting to remove the Ajit Pawar-led NCP from the Mahayuti alliance ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024. Raut remarked that the BJP is using a "use and throw" policy and advised Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to be wary since the BJP may target his side next, reported PTI.

"The BJP is adopting the use and throw strategy. The BJP and Shinde-led Shiv Sena are systematically taking steps to oust Ajit Pawar-led NCP," Raut told reporters per the news agency report.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NCP reacts to Raut's statements

In response, NCP state president Sunil Tatkare disputed Raut's assertions, claiming that the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP will compete in the elections as a single bloc. He accused the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) of creating security-related allegations concerning the alliance's stability due to their inability to perform well.

"These rumours should not be taken seriously. The BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP are together and will continue to contest the elections as one alliance," Tatkare said.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP hits back

Senior MLA Ashish Shelar also dismissed the idea of a rupture between the BJP and the NCP, claiming that such reports were made up by the opposition due to their fading prospects. He stated that negotiations were taking place between the Congress and the NCP (Sharad Pawar) about contesting the elections without the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena.

Shelar also stated that Uddhav Thackeray attempted to position himself as the chief ministerial candidate for the MVA but was reportedly turned down by both Sharad Pawar and Congress leaders.

"The talks that BJP would part ways with the Ajit Pawar-led NCP are merely rumours. The opposition MVA has lost the ground to challenge us, they have lost the steam to put up a fight. The sand is slipping from under their feet given the growing support of people to the Mahayuti government. Uddhav met Congress leaders in Delhi with the agenda to make them announce the name of the next CM face of MVA. But, he was snubbed by Sharad Pawar and cold-shouldered by Congress," Shelar commented.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mahayuti has concluded preliminary seat-sharing

The political dynamics surrounding the Ajit Pawar-led NCP have come under examination, especially in light of the BJP's poor showing in Maharashtra's Lok Sabha elections. The NCP won only one seat, while the side led by Sharad Pawar gained eight, raising concerns about Ajit Pawar's dominance in the alliance.

Despite this, Ajit Pawar has indicated that the Mahayuti alliance has concluded preliminary seat-sharing agreements and that his party intends to fight 60 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024.