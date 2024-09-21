During a rally ahead of the second phase of voting for the Jammu-Kashmir polls, Amit Shah said that this election will mark the end of the reign of three families in the Union Territory

Pic/X

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday criticised the Congress and the National Conference (NC) and stated that during their governance, terrorism escalated in Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the deaths of thousands of people, news agency ANI reported.

"The Congress and National Conference governed here for 35 years, terrorism surged, and 40,000 people were killed. Jammu and Kashmir was shut down for 3,000 days and remained in darkness for eight years. You [Congress and NC] are responsible for this," Shah stated during an election rally in Surankot, in the Poonch district ahead of the second phase of Jammu-Kashmir elections.

"(NC President) Farooq Abdullah came here and instilled fear among the people. He said terrorism would spread into the Jammu region of Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, and the hills. But no one has the courage to bring terrorism to the hills. I assure you, we will eradicate terrorism," the Union Home Minister added.

He also targeted the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for his comments against Sikhs, ANI reported.

"Rahul Gandhi talks about 'Mohabbat Ki Dukan', and from that Mohabbat Ki Dukan, he issues orders promoting terrorism and asks to engage in dialogue with Pakistan. There will be no dialogue with Pakistan until it stops terrorism. Discussions will only be held with my Pahari children," Shah stated.

He also reiterated the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) electoral promises for the region, and stated, "Here (Jammu and Kashmir), the senior-most woman in each household will receive an annual sum of ₹18,000. The Ujjwala beneficiaries will be provided with two free cylinders, and the price of the cylinder will be raised to ₹500. The annual amount of ₹6,000 granted under Pradhan Mantri-Kisan Samman Nidhi will be increased to ₹10,000."

Earlier in the day, while addressing a gathering in Mendhar, ahead of the Jammu-Kashmir Assembly polls, Shah said, "Since 1947, in every conflict fought against Pakistan, the soldiers from this land, have protected India. When terrorism arrived in the 1990s, courtesy of Farooq Abdullah, it was my Pahadi, Gurjar, and Bakarwal brothers who faced the bullets on the borders with valour."

Youth in Jammu-Kashmir armed with laptops instead of stones: Amit Shah

Targeting the Congress, NC, and Mehbooba Mufti-headed Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) manifestos, which pledge to restore Article 370 and reinstate Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, Shah said, "This election will mark the end of the reign of three families in Jammu and Kashmir: the Abdullah family, the Mufti family, and the Nehru-Gandhi family. These three families had stifled democracy here. Had Prime Minister Modi's government not come to power in 2014, the panchayat, block, and district elections would not have occurred."

"The Abdullah, Mufti, and Nehru-Gandhi families have perpetuated terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir from the 1990s until now. Today, the BJP government, under the leadership of Narendra Modi, has eradicated terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir. The youth here are now armed with laptops instead of stones," he added.

Shah also highlighted the increased political participation of local youth. "Thanks to PM Modi's relentless efforts, around 30,000 Kashmiri youth are now contesting elections at various levels, exercising their democratic rights," Shah said.

Reflecting on the security situation, he commented, "Do you recall how much gunfire used to occur in Jammu and Kashmir during the 1990s? Is there any such firing now? Previously, there was constant firing because the leaders here were afraid of Pakistan. Now, Pakistan fears PM Narendra Modi. They do not dare to fire, and if they do, bullets will be answered with shells."

The Congress and NC are contesting the elections in alliance. The PDP, BJP, and People's Conference, among others, are vying for all the 90 seats for the Jammu-Kashmir Assembly polls.

This is the first election in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370. Leaders are conducting rigorous campaigns to strengthen the prospects of their party candidates. Voting for the second and third phases for the Jammu-Kashmir Assembly polls will take place on September 25 and October 1, respectively. The votes will be counted on 8 October.

(With ANI inputs)