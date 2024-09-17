Will bury terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir: Amit Shah

We will bury terrorism to such a level where it will never come out again

Amit Shah speaks during a public meeting. Pic/PTI

Amit Shah said there were attempts to revive terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, and added that it will be buried to such a level that it can never rise again. Shah said National Conference-Congress alliance won’t be able to form government.

“We will bury terrorism to such a level where it will never come out again. Attempts are on to revive terrorism as NC and Congress manifesto talks about releasing terrorists. This is the Modi government and nobody has the power to revive terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir,” Shah said.

