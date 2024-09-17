Breaking News
Will bury terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir Amit Shah

Updated on: 17 September,2024 07:28 AM IST  |  Gulabgarh
Agencies |

We will bury terrorism to such a level where it will never come out again

Amit Shah speaks during a public meeting. Pic/PTI

Will bury terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir: Amit Shah
Amit Shah said there were attempts to revive terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, and added that it will be buried to such a level that it can never rise again. Shah said National Conference-Congress alliance won’t be able to form government.


“We will bury terrorism to such a level where it will never come out again. Attempts are on to revive terrorism as NC and Congress manifesto talks about releasing terrorists. This is the Modi government and nobody has the power to revive terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir,” Shah said.



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


amit shah jammu and kashmir congress national news bharatiya janata party india India news

