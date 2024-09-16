Omar Abdullah claimed that the two parties were being remotely pulled to take on his party, the National Conference (NC)

Omar Abdullah. File Pic/PTI



Former Jammu-Kashmir Chief Minister (CM) Omar Abdullah on Monday said that the strings of alliance between Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Sheikh Abdul Rashid's Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) and the Jamaat-e-Islami were dancing to someone else's tunes, the PTI reported.

Omar Abdullah claimed that the two parties were being remotely pulled to take on his party, the National Conference (NC), the PTI reported on Monday.

As per the news agency, while speaking to reporters in Pulwama district, Omar Abdullah said, "Their strings are connected somewhere else, they get their orders from them and they dance to their tunes.”

While reacting to AIP entering the alliance with the former members of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami contesting the polls as independent candidates, PTI quoted Abdullah saying, "They have been fielded to take on the National Conference. We have no issues, we will fight them.”

When asked how the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claims 30,000 people were expected for the Jammu-Kashmir election rally in Srinagar to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the National Conference vice-president told the PTI, "How difficult is it to gather 30,000 people by using money? The PM has addressed a rally earlier as well by gathering government employees. Don't show me the rallies, show me the votes. I do not think it will translate into votes. Let the BJP win one seat from the Kashmir valley, then we can talk."

Omar Abdullah said BJP has nothing to show for its six-year direct rule in Jammu and Kashmir, reported PTI. "They do not have anything else to sell to the people. If they had done something for the people, they would have presented their report card. When a fail is written in the report card, they have to say something else," he said when asked about BJP's charge of dynastic rule.

"Our campaign has been good... people's participation in NC events was high and we are hopeful that a good part of the votes will go to our party candidates and they will win," Omar Abdullah said, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)