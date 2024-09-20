Article 35A gave special rights and privileges to its “permanent residents”.

Farooq Abdullah

Listen to this article Farooq Abdullah blames 1989, 1999 terror deals for Jammu and Kashmir unrest x 00:00

NC chief Farooq Abdullah on Thursday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the release of terrorists in exchange for Rubaiya Sayeed in 1989 and Indian Airlines plane in Afghanistan in 1999 are responsible for the growth of terrorism in the region. Abdullah was replying to PM Modi’s speech in an election rally at Srinagar earlier in the day accusing the National Conference (NC), Congress and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for “destruction” of Jammu and Kashmir.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shah slams Cong over Pakistan support

Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday latched on to Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s remarks on the restoration of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir to hit out at the Congress, accusing it of speaking the neighbouring country’s language. Shah said on X that Asif’s statement in support of Article 370, which gave the erstwhile state special rights, and Article 35A, has proved that the neighbouring country and the Congress have the “same intentions and agenda”. Article 35A gave special rights and privileges to its “permanent residents”.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever