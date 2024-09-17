BJP hits out at Abdullah for 'promoting terror agenda' in J-K

The BJP attacked the National Conference, accusing it of having no respect for the people of Kashmir

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Tuesday strongly condemned National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah for promoting what he described as a "terror agenda" in Jammu and Kashmir at a time when people want peace and prosperity.

Chugh, who is also the party in-charge for J-K, addressed several election meetings here during the day.

"The Abdullah family has been following a 'jihadi' and communal agenda for the last three generations, spreading insecurity and uncertainty in the region," he said.

"The NC manifesto's announcement to change the name of Shankaracharya Hill to Takht-i-Sulaiman and Hari Parbat to Koh-e-Maran is a stark example of the 'jehadi' mindset of the Abdullah family, which is bent upon destroying the cultural and spiritual heritage of the region," he said.

The BJP leader said there are more than two dozen historic temples built since the time of erstwhile King Lalitaditya Mukhtepeda which are revered not only by the people in the Valley but across the country as they symbolise national heritage.

"The Abdullah family neglected these sites as no steps were taken during their rule to protect these historic places. Instead, they are intent on destroying it all, dancing to the tune of their mentors across the border," Chugh said.

He also criticised Abdullah's promise to release prisoners detained for subversive and disruptive activities, calling it another indication of the NC's "terror agenda" The BJP is firmly against the NC manifesto's promise to repeal the Public Safety Act (PSA) and release political prisoners.

Separately, J&K BJP spokesperson and Media Centre in-charge Arun Kumar Gupta also attacked the NC, accusing it of having no respect for the people of Kashmir.

"Omar Abdullah has alleged that people in Kashmir are being paid to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming rally in the valley. This is a sheer insult to the people of Kashmir," Gupta told a press conference.

This shows that for the National Conference and Omar Abdullah, the people of Kashmir are sellable, he said "It is not just Kashmir. The NC and Omar Abdullah have no respect for the people of Jammu either, Gupta said, adding they have also insulted Maharaja Hari Singh and the entire Dogra community of Jammu. "The people of Kashmir will teach NC-Congress a lesson in the Assembly elections." Gupta said that Farooq Abdullah's son Omar Abdullah is completely unaware of the ground reality and has no connect with the people. "That is why he doesn't understand the popularity of PM Modi in Kashmir." The BJP is getting support from all sections of society and will form the government on its own in J-K, he said.

