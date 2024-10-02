Polling in the 40 Assembly segments across seven districts of J&K, including the winter capital Jammu, began at 7 am amid tight security and is scheduled to conclude at 6 pm.

People wait in queues to cast their votes in Kashmir. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections: 65 per cent polling in third phase x 00:00

A voter turnout of 65.48 per cent was recorded till 5 pm in the third and final phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections on Tuesday.

Long queues outside polling stations since early morning marked the enthusiasm among people who voted for the first time in the Assembly elections post the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

