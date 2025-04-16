Sources say Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 to be made in Malayalam and Hindi, which can be disadvantageous to Ajay Devgn’s Bollywood adaptation of the crime thriller

Mohanlal’s Drishyam released in 2013, followed by the sequel in 2021

A howdunnit’s biggest trick is its mystery reveal. But the success of the Drishyam franchise defied that notion. Even as each of the Hindi adaptations, led by Ajay Devgn, came almost two years after the release of Mohanlal’s Drishyam (2013) and Drishyam 2 (2021), leaving enough time for the audience to know the plot, it found wide success at the box office. But things may not be the same with the third instalment. mid-day has exclusively learnt that Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph are keen to make Drishyam 3 a bilingual offering to be released in Malayalam and Hindi. With the original’s makers targeting the Hindi audience, among other sections, it may pose a problem for Devgn’s adaptation.

From what we’ve heard, Joseph and Mohanlal are working towards taking Drishyam 3 on floors by May-end. A source says, “Buoyed by the past two editions’ success, Jeethu, Mohanlal and producer Antony Perumbavoor are keen to make the third outing a pan-India offering. This can become an issue for Ajay’s movie, as his Drishyam 3’s script is still being worked upon. One of the reasons why Ajay’s Drishyam has been successful so far is because the Malayalam original didn’t tap into the Hindi-speaking audience. But if Mohanlal’s movie releases much earlier than Ajay’s, that too in Hindi, it can be disadvantageous to the latter since they both always share story and plot points.”

The Hindi version of Drishyam stars Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav.

Meanwhile, the unit is setting the stage for the crime thriller’s shoot, which will see Mohanlal reprise his role of Georgekutty, who has successfully evaded the police despite committing a murder. Thodupuzha in Kerala, where the first movie was also shot, will be the filming location. A set was constructed in Kudayathoor for Drishyam 2, which may also be used. Another source adds, “Ajay’s Drishyam 3 can roll only by October as he will wrap up Dhamaal 4 and Ranger before beginning the Abhishek Pathak-directed remake. Kumar Mangat Pathak, who has produced the Hindi adaptations so far, is in talks with the makers of the original to see whether both versions can have a simultaneous release.”

Joseph, Mohanlal and Perumbavoor remained unavailable for comment.