With the deadline for filing nominations on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar has already submitted his papers for the Baramati constituency

CM Eknath Shinde/ File Photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde is set to file his nomination today from the Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency for the upcoming Maharashtra Elections 2024.

According to an ANI report, with the deadline for filing nominations on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar has already submitted his papers for the Baramati constituency. Pawar’s nephew and Sharad Pawar's grandson, Yugendra Pawar, is also contesting in the same area as the NCP-SP candidate.

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar asserted on Monday that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance aims to form the next government to address key public issues, including inflation, unemployment, and challenges faced by farmers, women, Adivasis, and the poor. Pawar criticised the ruling Mahayuti alliance, claiming it has not addressed the people’s concerns, the ANI report added.

"Our Alliance will work to resolve the issues. Issues like inflation, unemployment, various questions of farmers, women, adivasis, the poor," he said.

He further criticised the Ladli Behna Yojna, saying it was announced only recently in anticipation of the Maharashtra Elections 2024.

Pawar said "We want to change the government in Maharashtra there are a lot of issues of the people of Maharashtra are pending because that has not been resolved by the people who are in power currently. We will take all the issues in front of the people of Maharashtra and prepare them for the change in Maharashtra."

"Government only remembered Ladli Bahan and Bhai on the face of election all the facilities announced in last three-four months...people will not accept this they teach them a lesson in this election they did in Lok sabha," Pawar said.

Both the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition MVA — including Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress — are intensifying efforts to secure victory in the Maharashtra Elections 2024. The Mahayuti includes the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

Maharashtra Elections 2024 are scheduled for November 20, with vote counting for all 288 seats set for November 23.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena 56, and Congress 44. In 2014, BJP secured 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63, and Congress 42.