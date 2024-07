The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is gearing up for a tough fight in the Maharashtra assembly elections after gaining a decisive edge in the Lok Sabha elections.

Maha Vikas Aghadi allies

As the state gears up for Maharashtra assembly elections, the political landscape is heating up with alliances and strategies taking center stage. Two major coalitions, the Mahayuti and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), are preparing to battle it out for control of the state’s legislative assembly.