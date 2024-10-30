Breaking News
Maharashtra Assembly election 2024: 260 police officers reshuffled ahead of polls

Updated on: 30 October,2024 05:45 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

The Election Commission last month sought an explanation from the chief secretary and the state's police chief for failing to fully implement its orders on the transfer of officers ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election

The state government on Wednesday, October 30, reshuffled more than 260 police personnel, 150 of which were from Mumbai, ahead of the November 20 assembly election 2024, an official said.

According to PTI, the official attributed the transfers to a directive of the Election Commission about the relocation who had served in their home districts or current posting for over three years.


About 150 Mumbai Police officers, including senior inspectors, have been moved to various districts, including Gadchiroli, Gondia, Bhandara, Nagpur and Washim.


A few officers from Navi Mumbai and the Mira Bhayandar, Vasai Virar Police Commissionerate have also been transferred, the officers said.


Accordingly, police officers from various districts have been posted in Mumbai, which has 36 of the state's 288 assembly seats.

Sending out a stern message, the Election Commission last month sought an explanation from the chief secretary and the state's police chief for failing to fully implement its orders on the transfer of officials ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election 2024.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

mumbai mumbai news mumbai police maharashtra Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

